The Patriots are waiving Baker on Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Baker made New England's initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but he'll now be cut loose as the team frees up space for its waiver claims. The 2024 fourth-round pick seems a likely candidate to re-sign to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers. He played just 83 snaps on offense as a rookie and finished with one catch for 12 yards (on four targets) across 11 regular-season appearances.