Javon Kinlaw: Done for week at Senior Bowl

Kinlaw is dealing with minor tendinitis in one of his knees Thursday and will not participate in football activities at the Senior Bowl for the remainder of the week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kinlaw logged two impressive days of practice before being shut down for the week. As a first-round prospect for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft with little left to prove to evaluators, it's not surprising to see the defensive tackle prioritize his health. Across 12 games for the Gamecocks last season, Kinlaw notched six sacks.