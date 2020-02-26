Javon Kinlaw: Will be ready for Pro Day

Kinlaw has rehabbed from knee tendinitis and will be ready for South Carolina's Pro Day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kinlaw was named to the Senior Bowl after making 35 tackles and six sacks over 12 games in his final year at South Carolina. The 22-year-old defensive tackle is expected to be a first-round pick in April, so his work may still be limited in front of the Pro Day's scouts.