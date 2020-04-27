Javon Leake: Legit shot to make roster
Leake appears to be facing a real opportunity to make the Giants' 53-man roster, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The Giants passed on the running back position during the 2020 NFL Draft, positioning Leake to join the team as an undrafted free agent with real opportunity to earn a depth role behind Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman. In the event that the Maryland product is able to log a solid training camp and potentially impress on special teams, Leake could manage to stick in New York for the 2020 campaign.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
Heath Cummings releases his rookie rankings for the 2020 class, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
-
Rookie Survey: Rankings, top sleepers
How does the Fantasy Football Today team view the 2020 rookie class? We asked them the five...
-
4/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals their updated QB rankings, with Dak Prescott as the clear QB3. Who rounds...
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...