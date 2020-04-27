Play

Javon Leake: Legit shot to make roster

Leake appears to be facing a real opportunity to make the Giants' 53-man roster, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Giants passed on the running back position during the 2020 NFL Draft, positioning Leake to join the team as an undrafted free agent with real opportunity to earn a depth role behind Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman. In the event that the Maryland product is able to log a solid training camp and potentially impress on special teams, Leake could manage to stick in New York for the 2020 campaign.

