Javon Leake: Signing with Giants

Leake is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

He split carries with Anthony McFarland at Maryland in 2019, but Leake totaled 736 yards and eight touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry. The Giants are fairly solidified at running back with Saquon Barkley and Dion Lewis, but Leake could compete for a depth role behind them on the 53-man roster.