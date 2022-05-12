site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Javon McKinley: Cut by Lions
RotoWire Staff
May 12, 2022
McKinley was waived by the Lions on Thursday.
McKinley spent most of 2021 on the Lions' practice squad and landed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He hasn't yet appeared in a regular-season game in the
NFL and will now need to seek out another organization ahead of training camp.
