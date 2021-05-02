McKinley is expected to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

The 23-year-old had a strong senior season at Notre Dame with 42 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, but he went unselected during the final rounds of the draft Saturday. McKinley should have a solid chance of earning a roster spot with a strong showing in camp since Detroit lacks proven commodities at the position following the offseason departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.