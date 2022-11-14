The 49ers brought in McKinley (undisclosed) for a workout Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McKinley has gone unsigned since being waived from the Steelers' IR with an injury settlement in mid-August. While the nature of his issue was never disclosed, the 24-year-old appears to have worked past this injury at some point over the past three months. McKinley was one of five wide receivers brought in for a tryout by the 49ers on Monday, and he could earn a depth role with the team if Danny Gray (ankle) is forced to miss time moving forward.