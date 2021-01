Patterson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and promoted from the Browns' practice squad Friday.

Patterson will provide some depth along the offensive line in Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, though he's unlikely to get into the contest barring injuries to JC Tretter and Anthony Fabiano at the center position. He takes the roster spot of special teams contributor Jovante Moffatt, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in a corresponding transaction.