Javon Wims: Participating in Senior Bowl

Wims will participate in the upcoming Senior Bowl, NFL.com reports.

Few receivers did as much for their draft stock in 2017 than Wims, who was something of an afterthought in Georgia's receiving corps behind former blue-chip recruits Terry Godwin and Riley Ridley. However, Wims (6-foot-4, 214) erupted as a senior and led the Bulldogs in receiving with 45 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 targets while playing with a true freshman quarterback. Wims' frame made him a terror in the red zone, but he showed an ability to produce in between the 20's as well. Considering that the upcoming draft class isn't overly deep at receiver, the opportunity will be there for Wims to boost his stock at the Senior and at the Combine if he secures an invite.