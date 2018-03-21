Javon Wims: Turns in strong workout at Pro Day
Wims had a strong showing Wednesday at Georgia's pro day, including a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Wims is one of the top big receivers in the upcoming draft. Wims turned in a shaky NFL Combine in Indianapolis with a vertical jump and a broad jump checking in well below positional averages. He seemed to turn his stock back around after Wednesday's workout, which was highlighted by a 40-yard dash that was .06 seconds better than his time in Indianapolis. Wims has met with the Lions and has workouts set with the Falcons, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Broncos. As it stands, Wims will likely be a Day 3 pick.
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...