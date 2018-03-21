Javon Wims: Turns in strong workout at Pro Day

Wims had a strong showing Wednesday at Georgia's pro day, including a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Wims is one of the top big receivers in the upcoming draft. Wims turned in a shaky NFL Combine in Indianapolis with a vertical jump and a broad jump checking in well below positional averages. He seemed to turn his stock back around after Wednesday's workout, which was highlighted by a 40-yard dash that was .06 seconds better than his time in Indianapolis. Wims has met with the Lions and has workouts set with the Falcons, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Broncos. As it stands, Wims will likely be a Day 3 pick.