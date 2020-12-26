Williams announced via his Instagram that he is not playing in the bowl game and will enter the NFL Draft, Rivals.com reports.

Williams is heading to the next level after a stellar 2020 campaign and is in the conversation to be one of the first running backs off the board this spring. He ran for 19 touchdowns on 157 carries and his 7.26 YPC mark ranked third among running backs with at least 150 attempts. Williams is also effective as a pass-catcher, having caught 25 of 30 targets for 305 yards and three touchdowns. At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with some burst and a three-down skill set, Williams is on track to be a contributor at the next level.