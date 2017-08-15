Play

Herndon (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Herndon is dealing with an injury of some kind, but the specifics aren't clear. He'll likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

