Javorius Allen: Still available on open market

Allen remains unsigned after the first four weeks of the 2019 league year, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Allen theoretically has some value as a competent option for passing downs, but his lack of explosiveness -- career marks of 3.7 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per catch -- could make it difficult to drum up interest. The 2015 fourth-round pick started six of 54 games in four seasons for Baltimore, with his best stretch of production coming in the second half of his rookie campaign. Another year in Baltimore wouldn't be the worst idea, as the team doesn't have an obvious third-down back to complement Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon. Given the current construction of the roster, either Ingram or Dixon would have to handle passing downs.