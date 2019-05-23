Javorius Allen: Trying out for Saints

Allen worked out for the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It doesn't appear Allen has had many suitors in free agency thus far, but it's possible he's comfortable with taking his time to allow his market to develop as injuries inevitably pile up around the league. The USC product could be an interesting addition to a New Orleans depth chart that only has Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray locked in at the top, but he might be less versatile as a special-teams option than Dwayne Washington and perhaps a lesser runner than undrafted rookie Devine Ozigbo. Allen's best chances of sticking on somewhere would likely be due to his reliability on third downs.