Jawaan Taylor: Skipping combine due to injury

Taylor (hamstring) will not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media reports.

Taylor was diagnosed with a mild distal hamstring strain by esteemed Dr. James Andrews, who advised the star offensive lineman to avoid leaping and timed drills. Fortunately, Dr. Andrews said he expects this injury "to be resolved quickly and Jawaan should be able to return to normal activity in the near future." We'll see if the possible top-10 pick is able to participate in Florida's Pro Day later this spring.

Our Latest Stories