The Texans placed Jordan on the practice squad injured list Wednesday.

With David Montgomery (groin) sidelined this past Sunday against the Jaguars in London, Jordan was elevated from the practice squad and made his season debut working as the No. 2 RB behind Woody Marks. Jordan took advantage of the opportunity, recording six carries for 43 yards and one touchdown and hauling in his only target for seven yards. Now that he's on the practice squad injured list, though, he must miss at least the next four games, meaning his next chance to suit up is Sunday, Nov. 29, against the Ravens.