The Patriots released Bentley (pectoral) on Friday with a failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Bentley stated mid-March that he has received full medical clearance after missing most of the 2024 campaign due to a pectoral tear suffered Week 2, but being released with a failed physical designation is an indication that the veteran linebacker isn't back to full health yet. Now a free agent, Bentley may have to wait until he's able to demonstrate a readiness to return to on-field activities before finding his next landing spot.
