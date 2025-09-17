Ja'Whaun Bentley: Gets opportunity with Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers signed Bentley to the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bentley was limited to just two regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024 due to a pectoral injury, and he was cut by New England in late March with a failed physical designation. He appears to be fully healthy, and his addition to the Steelers is good timing for a defense that is dealing with injuries to Derrick Harmon (knee), Alex Highsmith (ankle) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle). Given the Steelers' injuries on defense, Bentley is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for Pittsburgh's Week 3 clash against his former team, the Patriots, on Sunday.
More News
-
Ja'Whaun Bentley: Cut with injury designation•
-
Ja'Whaun Bentley: Being let go by New England•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Injuries derail 2024 campaign•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Officially placed on IR•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: IR stint coming•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Ruled out for Week 3•