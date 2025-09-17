The Steelers signed Bentley to the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bentley was limited to just two regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024 due to a pectoral injury, and he was cut by New England in late March with a failed physical designation. He appears to be fully healthy, and his addition to the Steelers is good timing for a defense that is dealing with injuries to Derrick Harmon (knee), Alex Highsmith (ankle) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle). Given the Steelers' injuries on defense, Bentley is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for Pittsburgh's Week 3 clash against his former team, the Patriots, on Sunday.