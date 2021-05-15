The Broncos released James (Achilles) on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
James' playing career with the Broncos is over, but the saga of his contract with the team is still playing out. Denver isn't technically obligated to pay the veteran right tackle's $20 million salary for 2021 after he suffered a torn Achilles away from team facilities, and Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports that James' release is an indication he won't be paid. If that's indeed the case, expect James' side to file a grievance. Denver recently signed Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming to replace James.