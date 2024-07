The Texans waived Janke (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Janke, an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State, will revert to IR if he clears waivers. In that case, he'll be forced to sit out the entire 2024 campaign unless he can reach an injury settlement. The exact nature of Janke's injury remains undisclosed.