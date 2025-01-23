Dart has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per a post on his personal X account.

While Dart isn't viewed in the upper echelon of quarterbacks -- considered Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward -- early in the draft process, he could state his case to move up on draft boards with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Dart is still likely to hear his name called within the first couple of rounds of the draft, but there is a long way to go before a consensus forms closer to April. After joining USC as part of the 2021 class, Dart saw action in six games as a freshman with the Trojans but elected to transfer to Ole Miss prior to 2022 after USC hired a new head coach in Lincoln Riley, who brought Bears quarterback and 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams with him to Pasadena. Dart went on to complete 65.7 percent of his 1,118 pass attempts for 10,617 yards and a 72:22 TD:INT ratio over three seasons under Lane Kiffin, adding 371 rush attempts for another 1,5000 yards and 12 scores. He capped off his career with his best season to date, throwing for 4,279 yards and a 29:6 TD:INT ratio in 2024. Dart capped off his career by leading Ole Miss to 52-20 victory over Duke in the Gator Bowl, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns in the contest.