Ajayi is expected to sign with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ajayi is visiting with the team Friday, while Darren Sproles (hip) has been placed on injured reserve and Jordan Howard (shoulder) is looking uncertain for Sunday's game against the Patriots. It isn't out of the question for Ajayi to have a backfield role behind Miles Sanders this upcoming weekend, though Boston Scott is also in the mix. Ajayi, of course, already is familiar with much of the playbook and terminology, having played for the Eagles in late 2017 and early 2018.

