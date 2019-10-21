Ajayi is scheduled to work out for the Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After hitting free agency in March, Ajayi has held off on signing with a team while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered just over a year ago. Though the running back received full medical clearance in late July, he's spent the past few months working to regain strength and burst. The Cardinals will see if a healthy Ajayi still has something left in the tank and could sign him if he impresses in the workout and is able to pass a physical. With top back David Johnson managing an ankle injury lately, Ajayi could provide some decent insurance behind both Johnson and second-year man Chase Edmonds.