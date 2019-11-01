Ajayi is working out for the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ajayi worked out for the Cardinals last week before they signed Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner. Coming back from an ACL tear he suffered Week 5 last year, Ajayi informed teams in late September that he was healthy enough to play in games. The Lions could use help in the backfield, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll view Ajayi as a legitimate solution.