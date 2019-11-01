Jay Ajayi: Getting a look from Detroit
Ajayi is working out for the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ajayi worked out for the Cardinals last week before they signed Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner. Coming back from an ACL tear he suffered Week 5 last year, Ajayi informed teams in late September that he was healthy enough to play in games. The Lions could use help in the backfield, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll view Ajayi as a legitimate solution.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.