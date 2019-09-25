Ajayi "is close to being game-ready," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ajayi -- who suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season -- remains unsigned, but now that he's evidently just about ready to play, he could be an option for a team looking to add running back depth. With Saquon Barkley slated to miss time with an ankle injury, the Giants could represent a good match for the 26-year-old Ajayi, who logged 1,272 rushing yards with the Dolphins in 2016.