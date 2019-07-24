Jay Ajayi: Medically cleared
Ajayi (knee) has been medically cleared by noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The running back -- who suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season -- remains a free agent, but now that he's been cleared, it's reasonable to assume that he'll draw interest from teams seeking to add backfield depth. Whether Ajayi vaults back into the fantasy conversation as the summer rolls long depends on his landing spot, but he's just 26 years old and his 1,272 rushing yard effort (with the Dolphins in 2016) isn't exactly ancient history.
