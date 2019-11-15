Play

Ajayi is meeting with the Eagles on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ajayi will visit Philadelphia, where he spent portions of the past two seasons. The veteran back has already worked out for the Cardinals and Lions this season as he looks to come back from a torn ACL he suffered in October of 2018. The Eagles are banged up in the backfield as both Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Darren Sproles (quadriceps) are nursing injuries this week, so a possible reunion with Ajayi makes sense.

