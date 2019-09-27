Play

Ajayi (knee) has informed all 32 NFL teams that he's ready to play in games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ajayi received medical clearance in late July but wasn't quite ready to play in games. He now hopes to sign with a team, nearly a full year removed from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 5 last year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories