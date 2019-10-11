Ajayi will start working out for NFL teams next week, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Looking to rebound from last year's ACL tear, Ajayi recently informed all 32 teams that he's ready to play in games. It isn't clear if he's generating interest as anything more than an emergency depth option.

