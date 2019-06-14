Ajayi (knee) remains unsigned, Danny Kelly of The Ringer reports.

Ajayi was in contact with the Colts and Eagles earlier this offseason, but the former signed Spencer Ware while the latter added both Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. There are still some teams with dicey backup situations -- Jacksonville and Dallas come to mind -- but Ajayi may be having a hard time drumming up interest without any assurances regarding his Week 1 availability. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, acknowledged in March that it would be a close call for the running back to be ready before the season opener. Ajayi suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season, adding to his long history of knee injuries.

