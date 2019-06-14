Jay Ajayi: Still hasn't signed
Ajayi (knee) remains unsigned, Danny Kelly of The Ringer reports.
Ajayi was in contact with the Colts and Eagles earlier this offseason, but the former signed Spencer Ware while the latter added both Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. There are still some teams with dicey backup situations -- Jacksonville and Dallas come to mind -- but Ajayi may be having a hard time drumming up interest without any assurances regarding his Week 1 availability. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, acknowledged in March that it would be a close call for the running back to be ready before the season opener. Ajayi suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season, adding to his long history of knee injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils 12 early sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Heath Cummings' Breakouts 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils his 12 early 2019 breakouts to target on Draft Day.
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings says you should stay away from these 10 big names in 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...