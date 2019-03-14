Ajayi has a visit scheduled with the Colts next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After joining the Eagles at the 2017 trade deadline, Ajayi cranked out 5.3 yards per carry, hauled in 16 of his 22 targets and scored two touchdowns over the next 10 games (including playoffs) while helping his team to a Super Bowl victory against the Patriots. He entered last season as Philadelphia's starting running back, but his production waned as he dealt with injuries, the most serious a season-ending ACL tear Week 5. Any team that inquires about the running back will subject him to a physical to determine where he stands in his recovery. If it happens to be the Colts, Ajayi merely would be a depth option with Marlon Mack locked into the lead role, Nyheim Hines an adept pass catcher and Jordan Wilkins also on hand.

