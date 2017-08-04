Jay Cutler: Contacted by Dolphins

Cutler and Dolphins coach Adam Gase have been in contact following quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Cutler notably left the NFL in May to join FOX Sports' broadcast team ahead of the upcoming season, but with Tannehill going down Thursday, the Dolphins are suddenly searching for options to bolster their quarterback ranks, and Gase's relationship with Cutler has resulted in the two touching base. With Gase serving as the Bears offensive coordinator in 2015, Cutler threw for 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posting the best quarterback rating (92.3) of his career. Coming off surgery in December to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, it's unknown whether the 34-year-old Cutler is entertaining the idea of returning to football, but Miami's interest is something to keep an eye on.