Jay Cutler: Signs with Miami
Cutler is signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
Previously expected to retire and begin a broadcasting career, Cutler instead will reunite with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who served as the 34-year-old quarterback's offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. That season wasn't exactly a success as the Bears only won six of Cutler's 15 starts, but he did produce the best passer rating (92.3) and TD/INT rate (1.91) of his career. While the reunion hints that Ryan Tannehill (knee) will opt for season-ending surgery, Cutler may still have to compete with Matt Moore, who did a nice job filling in as the starter late last season. The size of Cutler's contract does suggest he's expected to start.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...