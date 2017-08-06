Jay Cutler: Signs with Miami

Cutler is signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Previously expected to retire and begin a broadcasting career, Cutler instead will reunite with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who served as the 34-year-old quarterback's offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. That season wasn't exactly a success as the Bears only won six of Cutler's 15 starts, but he did produce the best passer rating (92.3) and TD/INT rate (1.91) of his career. While the reunion hints that Ryan Tannehill (knee) will opt for season-ending surgery, Cutler may still have to compete with Matt Moore, who did a nice job filling in as the starter late last season. The size of Cutler's contract does suggest he's expected to start.

