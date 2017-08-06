Jay Cutler: Talking contract with Miami
Cutler has been offered a contract by Miami but is still undecided about his future, Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Saturday has been a day of mixed stories regarding Cutler. The team has stated that they have only made initial inquiries about whether or not he would consider leaving the broadcast booth for a return to the field. Earlier Saturday it was considered unlikely that Cutler would want to play for Miami this season but now apparently he has been offered a contract by the team and they are negotiating terms. If this is true it would probably signal that Ryan Tannehill (knee) is leaning towards season ending surgery. Cutler is familiar with the offensive system run by Adam Gase and would be the presumed starter going into the season. His arm strength has never been in question and his ability to throw the deep pass will force opposing safeties to back off the line of scrimmage which could be a boon for the Miami running game as they will rarely face a stacked box. All of this is still conjecture however until Miami and Cutler come to an agreement on a contract for this season.
