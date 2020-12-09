Mickens signed back to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Mickens was waived by Tampa Bay on Monday but after clearing all waivers, the return specialist will make his way back to the team's practice squad. He spent the three previous week's on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
More News
-
Jaydon Mickens: Let go by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Close contact with virus•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Lands on COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Garners 47 total return yards•