Play

The Buccaneers signed Mickens to the practice squad Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Mickens offers upside as a depth receiver and return man. If he's able to impress while on Tampa Bay's practice squad, he could be a candidate to bump to the 53-man roster if a role on special teams opens up.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories