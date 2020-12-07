Mickens was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old work as Tampa Bay's return man for the first half of the season, but he missed the three games preceding the Week 13 bye while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mickens could be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.
