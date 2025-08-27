The Chargers waived Johnson (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday.

It's unclear whether this injury is related to the undisclosed issue Johnson was dealing with at the beginning of training camp. Regardless, the injury settlement allows the 25-year-old wideout to sign with a team once he is fully healthy. Johnson played in all four of the Chargers' preseason games and logged four catches (on six targets) for 37 yards.