Jones (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Virginia Tech product was set to miss the entirety of the Chargers' 2025 campaign after being placed on IR in late August, but this injury settlement allows Jones to sign elsewhere once fully healthy again. Across 23 games during his final two collegiate seasons, Jones tallied 75 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, and 11 passes defended.