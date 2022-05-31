Samuels was waived by Arizona on Tuesday.
This move comes immediately after the Cardinals officially announced the signing of running back Darrel Williams. Samuels signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January after playing just 16 offensive snaps over three games with the Texans in 2021. His five carries for nine rushing yards last season were also both career lows for the fifth-year running back.
