Jaylen Samuels: Promising work at combine

Samuels (6-feet, 225 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at the combine, adding a 4.28-second 20-yard shuttle, 6.93-second three-cone drill and 121-inch broad jump.

Listed as a tight end at the combine, Samuels is built more like a running back and probably has the skill set to play there, too. Indeed, he was grouped with the running backs at the Senior Bowl, where Samuels also earned steady praise. While his precise application at the pro level remains unclear, it's becoming increasingly difficult to doubt him. He has displayed both the skill sets and the necessary athleticism to play any of tight end, running back or even slot receiver, and if his work at North Carolina State is any indication, he can split his time between those roles on whatever basis and maintain his preparedness for all of them. In a past era Samuels might have been used like the great pass-catching fullback Larry Centers, but for today's league you'd probably look to a player like Trey Burton as the template. Burton is set to cash in as one of the most interesting skill position talents in the upcoming free agency class, so it's notable that Samuels will head into the league as a similar player but with significantly better pedigree and athletic testing (Burton ran a 4.62-second 40 at 224 pounds). For fantasy football Samuels could be a novel asset as a player with potential tight end eligibility but with the chance for occasional or even steady running back tasks. It'd be surprising if Samuels fell past the fourth round at this point, and he probably has a decent chance to get picked on Day 2.