Jaylen Samuels: Tight end at 2018 NFL Combine

Samuels will work out as a tight end at the upcoming combine, NFL.com reports.

On the surface, this may look like an interesting choice for Samuels as he checks in at 5-foot-11 and 223 pounds, but he had a productive career at that spot at North Carolina State and likely wants to show scouts his versatility after working as a running back at the Senior Bowl. Samuels caught 76 of 99 targets for 597 yards as a senior and added 76 carries for 404 yards and 12 scores on the ground. His lack of size might take him off some teams' boards, but Samuels has the type of skill set that can be valuable if he ends up in the right landing spot with a creative offensive coordinator.