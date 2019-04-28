Jaylen Smith: Heading to Baltimore
The Ravens are expected to sign Smith as an undrafted free agent, Justin Sayers of The Louisville Courier Journal reports.
Smith showed his solid speed at the combine, where he produced a 4.47 40-yard dash. In 12 games with Louisville last season, he caught 36 passes for 550 yards and just one touchdown. Smith should be given a decent chance to secure a roster spot for 2019, considering the Ravens just drafted Oklahoma's Marquise Brown in the first round.
