The Seahawks signed Smith to the practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Smith signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but he was ultimately cut loose ahead of his rookie regular season. He then spent some time with Seattle's practice squad campaign before logging stints in the CFL and XFL. With Seahawks wideouts Dee Eskridge (hand) and Cody Thompson (shoulder) both on IR, Smith will now look to make his NFL debut as a potential elevation from the team's practice squad moving forward.