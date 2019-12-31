Play

The Seahawks signed Smith to the practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith spent time in Baltimore during the offseason, and he'll now get the chance to impress on Seattle's practice squad for the postseason. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville could offer decent upside as a special-teams contributor and depth wideout.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories