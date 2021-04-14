Waddle (ankle) is making progress in his rehab and is expected to be ready for football activity when rookies report, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The former Alabama star receiver is working his way back to 100 percent after suffering a dislocated ankle against Tennessee during the 2020 season. Waddle was able to return for a brief appearance in the National Championship game against Ohio State, recording three catches for 34 yards on three targets. Per Rapoport, Waddle's ankle injury is not expected to affect his draft stock and he is still expected to be among the first receivers off the board later this month. Waddle, who caught 106 of 133 targets for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns at Alabama, projects to be a dynamic and versatile receiver at the next level with the chance to make an instant impact provided his recovery continues on its positive trajectory.