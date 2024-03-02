Wright turned in an impressive all-around workout at the 2024 NFL Combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash to go with a 38.0-inch vertical and a 134.0-inch broad jump.

Hype had been building around Wright going into the combine, as many expected him to test extremely well following his 1,000-yard season at Tennessee, as it took only 137 carries for him to reach that milestone. Wright stamped that explosive profile with the second-fastest 40 among running backs this year and the third-best broad jump by a running back dating back to 2005. He clearly possesses tremendous long speed and explosiveness and profiles as a player who should be more productive in the NFL than he was in college. Wright never had more than 146 carries in any of his three seasons in Knoxville, and Saturday's workout opens the question as to why the Volunteers did not use him more. Look for Wright to be among the first three running backs selected in the upcoming draft, and there's a solid chance he is the first running back off the board.