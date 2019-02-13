Jaylon Ferguson: Combine invite pulled
Ferguson had his invitation to the combine rescinded after a background check revealed that he was convicted of simple battery as a freshman in college,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The NFL has a policy that disallows players from going to the combine "if a background check reveals a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor involving violence," according to Rapoport. Ferguson's incident stemmed from a fight at a McDonald's when he was a freshman at Louisiana Tech. He went on to set the NCAA's all-time sack record during his career as a Bulldog. Ferguson has the talent to warrant a Day 2 selection, but the details from the NFL's background check will lead to teams taking a closer look at his off-field issues before spending a selection on him.
