Jaylon Ferguson: Will participate in LA Tech pro day
Ferguson is scheduled to participate in Lousiana Tech's pro day March 19, Andrew Groover of the NFL Network reports.
Ferguson recently had his invite to the this year's NFL Combine rescinded after a background check discovered he was charged with a violence-related misdemeanor before he started playing college football. It's now clear the Lousiana Tech program isn't going to be as harsh on Ferguson compared to the NFL, which allows the all-time sack leader (45) in the history of Division 1 NCAA football another opportunity to be evaluated prior to the start of the draft in late April.
